Buses must be prioritised

Sir, – John FitzGerald highlights the importance of prioritising buses in Dublin (“Ireland stands to benefit in a big way from investing in public transport”, Opinion & Analysis, May 29th).

The main population expansion of Dublin has taken place in the outer suburbs, which are too far out for commuting by bike, walking or Luas. They need improved bus services to reduce car usage, and space must be provided for these in the city centre. – Yours, etc,

Cllr DEREK MITCHELL,

(Fine Gael),

Chairman,

Wicklow Transport

Committee,

Greystones, Co Wicklow.