Sir, – I thought it rather amusing noting the new Dublin Bus ads featuring two snowpeople (one cannot say snowmen anymore) waiting for a bus. The caption reads: “Cool people are using public transport”. I felt like adding: “Frozen people still wait for a bus”.

I am 67 years old and find the bus service has deteriorated over the years, especially on Sundays. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN WALSH,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.