Bus Connects and traffic in the capital

Sir, – While my whole instinct reacts against the toppling of trees and the shortening of gardens, for any purpose, it was impossible not to notice yesterday morning, from the vantage point of the upper deck of a number 15 bus, that the existing function of those long, endangered front gardens under threat from Bus Connect is, to a huge extent, to provide parking space for multiple, not insubstantially-sized (and less than environmentally friendly?), cars. The counter-argument to the “retainers” jumps out. A bus corridor means fewer cars and so a minimal need for those parking spaces! – Yours, etc,

MONICA NOLAN,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.