Bus Connects and the capital

Sir, – Over the past number of years, there has been a development of pride and a sense of belonging in our local communities in the Terenure, Templeogue and Rathfarnham areas of Dublin. This has been the result of local volunteer collaborative initiatives that were supported by our local politicians. Our villages have become much more friendly, more pleasing to the eye, with lovely flower arrangements and shops, restaurants and coffee shops that attract local customers.

I have attended a number of local meetings that have been organised in response to concerns about the Bus Connects plans.

There have been concerns about the negative affects on local businesses, particularly where it is suggested that village parking spaces should make way for bus corridors and cycle lanes. However, the biggest concern is the negative affect it will have on the three villages mentioned with regard to the quality of life for people living and working in the areas. A better term for Bus Connects when it comes to the local residents is Bus Disconnects because this is the consequence the plans will have if executed as currently presented.

A recent contributor to your newspaper highlighted the ease they had getting into town now that the schools are on holiday. Surely it is time to seriously consider a city school bus service, which would address the overcrowding on the regular bus service and take the cars off the road being used to bring children to schools. – Yours, etc,

Prof ELLEN

O’MALLEY DUNLOP,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – The National Transport Authority’s plans to destroy historic streets, such as Baggot Street and Pembroke Road, by driving highways (two car lanes, two bus lanes, two cycle lanes, and reduced footpaths) through the heart of our capital, will involve the felling of hundreds of mature trees, the compulsory acquisition of protected Georgian properties and the removal of on-street parking for residents.

This is a poorly thought-out plan, conceived at the desktop level, using inaccurate and outdated Ordnance Survey maps.

I understand the importance of public transport in our cities. However, if the destruction of part of our heritage is allowed to proceed, it will be viewed by future generations in the same light as we today look back at the destruction of parts of Georgian Dublin in the 1960s and 1970s.

The transport systems we should seek to emulate have an underground as part of their overall transport network.

The Bus Connects proposal is an expensive and poorly put together fudge.

The meetings and public forums carried out by NTA representatives with residents affected are little more than a PR exercise, with few questions being answered.

There is no doubt this is part of a Government strategy that may come back to bite them.

While the opposition to Bus Connects may not garner the same numbers as the water charges debacle, it may have just enough support to damage the current Government’s chances at the next election. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY

COUGHLAN,

Dublin 4.