Bus Connects and Dublin’s trees

Sir, – I applaud the residents of Inchicore in finding a better solution for their area than the proposed National Transport Authority’s Bus Connects plans (“One-way system proposed for Inchicore to save trees”, News, July 11th), but one has to wonder, if such a simple solution existed, why were the trees on Grattan Crescent, and indeed across Dublin city, ever at risk in the first place, and why is the taxpayer paying for experts whose designs are so easily improved on by laypeople? – Yours, etc,

PAULA

MOORE,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.