Bus Éireann timetables

Sir, – Like Des Cullen (November 21st), I am also baffled by Bus Éireann’s Route 133 timetable. I was travelling back to Bray (Ballywaltrim) from Dublin Airport on the evening of September 26th. I checked the Bus Éireann timetable on line – a bus to Wicklow town leaving at 7. 40pm gave an arrival time at Ballywaltrim at 8.40pm.

On boarding the bus at the airport, I was informed that the bus would not be passing through Bray, but going directly on to Kilmacanogue.

A fruitless conversation ensued with the driver, so I eventually purchased a ticket to Kilmacanogue – yet the ticket issued stated Dublin Airport to Ballywaltrim! I telephoned a neighbour to collect me at Kilmacanogue as it was unsafe to walk back on the M11 motorway.

I emailed Bus Éireann customer service the following day – and when I had not heard back within a week, contacted it by telephone, to be advised that as I had sent my complaint by email, I would receive a response by the same means. I am still waiting!

I realise many bus routes have changed through the Transport for Ireland (TFI) programme, yet the timetable consulted on September 25th clearly stated a bus stop at Ballywaltrim at 8.40pm.

Confidence in bus service provision is essential if we are to be encouraged to use public transport.

Unfortunately the 133 bus route offered by Bus Éireann fails in this respect. – Yours, etc,

ITA SAUL VAUGHAN,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Perhaps the Minister for Transport might consider a fact-finding tour of Co Wicklow, using only public transport. He could think of it as a safari. – Yours, etc,

JANE BYRNE,

Kilpedder,

Co Wicklow.