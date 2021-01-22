Building regulations

Sir, – The revelation that remedial works to the Priory Hall apartment block are estimated to cost €15 million shows once again the abject failure of successive governments to put in place a proper building regulation inspection regime (News, January 20th).

The recent iteration of legislation requiring “signing off” by certified professionals requires a potential complainant to engage in expensive litigation with limited prospect of success given the written exclusions and the superior financial muscle of developers, particularly when individual complainants are concerned.

Most advanced economies protect their citizens by having in place a properly resourced building inspection organisation (usually local authorities) who carry out staged inspection during construction and who have the power to order cessation or redoing of work as required, thus protecting the client.

Unfortunately, in Ireland it would seem that the taxpayer picks up the tab and the builder continues on as before. – Yours, etc,

DARAGH CULLINAN,

Chartered Engineer,

Rockland,

Wexford.