Sir, – One of the almost universally accepted consequences of climate change is rising sea levels.

This reality threatens homes, farms, towns and many large cities.

The proposal to build homes for up to 150,000 people on Sandymount Strand and the Tolka Estuary in Dublin blatantly ignores that reality (“Reclaim Sandymount Strand for apartments, says architect”, News, August 6th).

A decision to proceed with the project would undermine the public’s commitment to taking positive action to counter climate change and make a mockery of our support for the Paris Climate Agreement. – Yours, etc,

Cllr MICHAEL

GLEESON,

Clasheen,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – In the 1930s, Sandymount Strand was a suggested location for the new Dublin Airport. With rising sea levels due to global warming, if today’s aircraft manufacturers could be persuaded to revert to building flying boats, using the land in this way would make perfect sense. – Yours, etc,

DAVID M ABRAHAMSON,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I am led to believe, by overwhelming evidence, there is a phenomenon at work often described as global warming, and, as a concomitant result, rising sea levels. Stilts and boathouses obligatory? Building on Sandymount Strand would result in massive amenity loss and the only possible benefit would be if it were used to flood-proof current built areas. – Yours, etc,

ROB FAIRMICHAEL,

Belfast.