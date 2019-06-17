Building costs and time overruns

Sir, – Further to “Opening of Berlin’s flagship Humboldt-Forum museum delayed” (Derek Scally, World News, June 14th), it is interesting to note that even with the most sophisticated management and financial systems employed by German authorities to oversee their large public infrastructural building programmes, they too find it difficult to ensure that their projects are always completed on time and on budget.

It goes to show that the building process is, by its nature, extremely difficult to control, and can be subject to many unforeseen circumstances, including “wind exposure”, now affecting progress on our national children’s hospital (Jennifer Bray, News, June 14th).

Despite the inclusion of contingency sums, which are a feature of all building budgets to cover unusual and unplanned costs arising, construction remains a risky but necessary business. – Yours, etc,

KLAUS

UNGER,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.