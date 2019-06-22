Budget dilemma

Sir, – Sometimes I can be quite naive, so I may be missing the point.

I have listened to the commentary on the news this week regarding the dilemma of the Government about whether the budget needs to respond to a possibly overheating economy by raising taxes or to stimulate the economy in case of a crash-out Brexit.

I can’t help wondering if there might be a simple solution of preparing a budget for each scenario, but delaying the announcement by a month.

But, as I said, sometimes I am naive. – Yours, etc,

MARIE BREEN,

Drimnagh,

Dublin 12.