Sir, – Most years at this time of the rut you publish enchanting photos of fallow deer males jousting with each other in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. But you persist in calling these animals “stags”. Fallow males are bucks. Stags are red-deer males. We run a fallow-deer farm, so we are a trifle sensitive! – Yours, etc,

BRIAN O’HARA,

Riverstown,

Co Sligo.