Sir, – I have disliked Brussels sprouts all my life until I grew them in my allotment this year. I watched then develop all year and eventually harvested them on December 22nd, kept them cool in the fridge for a few days and simply boiled them for Christmas Day dinner without any embellishments. A fresh-tasting revelation to a sceptic! – Yours, etc,

PATRICK HOWLIN,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – You have to love this time of the year when nothing tops discussing your favourite foods, except maybe getting a letter published in The Irish Times. For what it’s worth I love Brussels sprouts, but then I also love the blue coconut eclairs in the Quality Street box! – Yours, etc,

SHEELAGH MOONEY,

Ardagh,

Co Longford.

Sir, – Are sprouts now the last seasonal vegetable? All other vegetables are now available fresh all year round thanks to hi-tech storage and air freight from south of the equator. I believe asparagus was the most recent to go over to this all year availability. Why are there no sprout farms in Chile or South Africa? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN HODKINSON,

Limerick.