Sir, – Dee Delany (Letters, December 28th) writes that blanching Brussels sprouts, and then frying them in lardons, lemon zest and juice, makes them delicious.

No doubt a fried beermat would also benefit from such a culinary embellishment. – Yours, etc,

C MURRAY,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Brussels sprouts picked straight from the garden, and not the week-old shop ones, are completely different. Even my Brussels sprout haters are won over . – Yours, etc,

DAVID MURNANE,

Dunshaughlin,

Co Meath.