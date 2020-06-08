Browser problem

Sir, – I visited a local phone shop to buy a new device. Needless to say, I was highly excited about the adventure but was met with utter disappointment when told that I was not “allowed look at the phones on display”.

The attendant, with gusto, told me that browsing is not allowed as the shop wants to stay open.

“We don’t make up the rules, we’re here to enforce them,” he said with gusto.

I said that browsing is impossible as the phones are bolted to the shelves.

I further explained that he wasn’t allowed to look at my money and walked out of the shop. – Yours, etc,

KEN O’SULLIVAN,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.