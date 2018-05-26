Broadcasting live referendum debates

Sir, – Peter Crawley (Review, May 23rd) says that RTÉ is “chastened” by the Claire Byrne Live referendum debate on May 14th. I don’t know where he got that idea but I can assure him that RTÉ is in fact very proud of the Claire Byrne Live team for having produced a debate which captured so well the vigour, passion and commitment of the Yes and No campaigns while maintaining fairness and ensuring that the important issues facing voters got a very full airing.

The fact that the audience grew from 270,000 at 9.30pm to a remarkable 400,000 at 11pm suggests that a great many people found it compelling and informative.

The three RTÉ TV debates – on the Late Late Show, Claire Byrne Live and Prime Time – have each proved illuminating and provided a valuable public service in their different ways which is as it should be. – Yours, etc,

DAVID NALLY,

Managing Editor,

RTÉ Current Affairs,

RTÉ,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – May I suggest that future referendum debates be conducted by the Referendum Commission in a neutral venue, such as a hotel. I suggest that RTÉ be invited to simply film it and broadcast it.

With the recent debate on May 22nd, it was clear that there was some confusion about who was speaking and also a concern about having a professional balance on the sides. I don’t see this as an issue for RTÉ.

The opposing groups have the obligation to choose their candidates for the debates taking into account the professional expertise needed for the discussion. This is not the remit of RTÉ, surely?

I think the Referendum Commission can put in place the guidelines and rules for these debates and the concerned parties, be they political or otherwise, must sign up to them.

I ask that the Referendum Commission take responsibility for these debates prior to referendums, have them in a neutral venue and keep RTÉ out of it. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE M BARRETT,

Galway.