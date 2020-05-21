Broadband and carbon emissions

Sir, – John Thompson (Letters, May 20th) writes of “the decision to spend billions on a broadband scheme that will not only generate significant carbon emissions in itself, but will reinforce and incentivise less sustainable modes of living and working across the country”.

That broadband allows me to work with colleagues all over the world from my home. No flights, or even driving, for me in my work.

Perhaps we should reconsider spending more than €1 billion on an Ireland-France electricity connector given that a similar £1.3 billion (€1.45 billion) one between Scotland and Wales is regularly out of service and was almost two years late in delivery, – Yours, etc,

FINTAN RYAN,

Borris,

Co Carlow.