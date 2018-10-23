Broadband agnostic

Sir, – BT, of its deal with Pure Telecom, says it is “the only access-agnostic provider of wholesale broadband services” and shares a common goal in providing high-speed broadband to all (“Pure Telecom to bring high-speed broadband to rural Ireland”, Business Technology, October 22nd).

In a non-religious context, agnostic can also mean having a doubtful or non-committal attitude towards something, which sums up Ireland’s broadband drought to date.

Perhaps it’s now time instead for prayer and a belief in a deity other than “the market” if we are to ever get acceptable broadband speeds in this country. – Yours, etc,

TOM McELLIGOTTT,

Listowel,

Co Kerry.