Britishness and a united Ireland

Sir, – I was interested to read Bobby McDonagh’s recent article “Parity of esteem for Britishness essential in any united Ireland” (Opinion & Analysis, June 6th).

The fact is that I was born a British subject some 70 years ago in Northern Ireland. I was brought up British, having lived all my life under the rule (financial and other) of the parliament at Westminster. I am also British through and through culturally, through teaching, reading and the media generally, being linked to all things British through the BBC and UK radio and television in general.

Can you tell me, therefore, why I would want to join a country that is so anti-British? And please don’t tell me that it is only some in Sinn Féin who hold this sentiment. – Yours, etc,

BM MILLER,

Down, Northern Ireland.