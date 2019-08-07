British Labour Party and a no-deal Brexit

Sir, – Fintan O’Toole paints the “high command” of the British Labour Party as supporters of a no-deal Brexit, writing: “They believe that a no-deal Brexit will free Britain from the wishy-washy social market capitalism of the EU” (“Sinn Féin joins the Great Disruption”, Opinion & Analysis, August 6th).

Much has been said of Labour’s Brexit policy, but until now I have not seen it written that they favour a no deal, which they have in fact vigorously, visibly and permanently opposed, in policy, in speeches and in parliamentary votes. If your columnist has a shred of evidence to the contrary, he should produce it, or else withdraw his remarkable assertion. – Yours, etc,

JUSTIN

HORTON,

Huecsa,

Spain.