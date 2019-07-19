Sir, – British prime ministers have relentlessly professed to protect Britain’s “special relationship” with the United States.

Since Brexit, it’s getting very special. Fire your Ambassador, toe the line, and prepare to privatise the juicy meat from the bone of your NHS.

Not so much as a whimper of opposition from her majesty’s government. Strip away the Brexit huff and bluster from Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson and all you’re left with is “Yes, siree Mr Trump, sir”.This is a very strange way for the UK to begin “taking back control”. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DEASY,

Carrigart,

Co Donegal.