Britain fails to take Ireland seriously

Sir, – Fiach Kelly’s piece (“Britain has always struggled to take Ireland seriously, say Irish ex-diplomats”, Home News, August 10th) is an outstanding article which articulates the current situation about the British establishment not taking seriously a challenge coming from Ireland.

It includes excellent commentary on previous challenges, by knowledgeable insiders, and in particular, it indicates what is likely to face us post the cataclysmic crash-out. The analysis shows that whether the UK crashes out, or slides out, the same disaster will ensue on the Border.

Top class journalism. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC Mac DONNCHA,

Moycullen, Galway.