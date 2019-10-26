Britain – a country divided

Sir, – I’ve lived on this island for 25 years and have got used to the ways communities identify themselves and each other. It might be through names, towns or suburbs, the odd letter placed or pronounced in a word, football teams or football codes, or flags.

But I was back over in England recently and couldn’t easily figure out who were the Free Brexitarians or who the Holy Roman Remainers. They all looked the same to me. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP JORDAN,

Giant’s Causeway,

Co Antrim.

Sir, – When I am asked, as I frequently am, why I voted in the UK referendum to leave the European Union three years ago, I cite with much enthusiasm the claim by the distinguished writer and historian Tim Pat Coogan, in his book 1916 – One Hundred Years of Irish Independence, “Today’s EU has turned into a debt-collecting agency for the Germans”. I totally agree with his view. Does anyone else? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’CONNELL,

Kimberley,

Nottingham, UK.

Sir, – Another Brextension? – Yours, etc,

DONAL HARRINGTON,

Bettystown,

Co Meath.

Sir, – The DUP feels that “a coach and horses” is being driven through the Belfast Agreement. Commentators believe that the DUP may have been “thrown under the bus”. Whatever transport idiom you use, I just hope we won’t be driven around the bend! – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – A recent opinion poll found 83 per cent of Britons are sick of hearing about Brexit every day, while 64 per cent considered it bad for their mental health. I suspect many Irish people agree.

Would one day without the B-word be like those first cuckoo sightings – a record? – Yours, etc,

MICK SHERIDAN,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – God help the next country that tries to leave the European Union. – Yours, etc,

SEAN McNALLY,

Blanchardstown,

Dublin 15.