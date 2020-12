Sir, – Kathy Sheridan shouldn’t fret too much (“Are we enjoying the Brit-bashing a little too much?”, Opinion & Analysis, December 9th). The Brit-bashing season will soon die down again and then it will be Israel-bashing time. After that it will be the season for bashing the Roman Catholic Church. Modern Ireland’s political culture and liberal-left media are nothing if not predictable. – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Dublin 13.