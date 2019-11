A chara, – With regard to the proposed development of 15 Usher’s Island into a hostel, why not consider the following as an alternative?

Dublin City Council approaches Bono and U2, and asks them to buy this cultural graveyard, and to pay for its restoration into a unique museum dedicated to Joyce and music. A philanthropic gesture from lovers of music to a lover of music. – Is mise,

JOSEPH McMINN,

Belfast.