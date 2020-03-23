Bringing out the best in people

Sir, – In these worrying times I think it is important to focus on many of the good and innovative things that people are doing to help us cope with social isolation.

I am sure there are many more examples but these are some I have noticed. Yoga teachers and tennis coaches offering live classes online. Free online concerts, including operas by the New York Met, and multiple performances by local artists. Church services online every day for the faithful. Lots of brilliant jokes and videos uploaded to make us laugh.

Clapping and bell-ringing to show appreciation of frontline healthcare staff.

And the hard work that is going on in the background to keep normal life for us all – school teachers setting classes and marking assignments to keep our children learning, restaurants keeping staff employed by offering food for takeaways, and every worker involved in keeping food, water, electricity, transport and health services and doing so with huge dedication.

Above all, there has been a big upsurge in phone calls to neighbours, friends and family offering help and support.

It is uplifting to see how this crisis is bringing out the best in everyone. –Yours, etc,

HELEN LAMBKIN,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – We will come through this. It is so important to use this time well. The time we have between now and when it is over is a wonderful opportunity, which itself will come and go. We will come through it changed. We will be changed fundamentally and forever. This change is good. We will be better.

Here are but a few of the ways in which we will be changed, and changed for the better.

We will value life more. We will be more grateful for the precious gift of health. We will adopt zero tolerance for an inferior heath system. We will be more passionate about mental health. We will realise that we neglect our spiritual wellbeing at our peril. We will learn afresh the beauty of intimacy. We will rediscover the difference between loneliness and solitude.

We will get back to the basics of “Thank you”, “I am sorry” and “I love you”.

We will embrace the healing balm of sacred silence.

We will celebrate once again that among the greatest works of art is each other.

In all of this the question of where we come from and to where are we going will receive a new impetus, – Yours, etc,

Fr JOE McDONALD,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Cleaning and vacuuming my car the other morning, I went to wipe down the back of the front seats, as I always do.

Alas, for the first time in years, there were no grandchildren’s muddy footprints to wipe away.

The little things we take for granted. – Yours, etc,

HILARY

GRANTHAM,

Shankill,

Co Dublin.