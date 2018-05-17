Sir, – As I move around on my daily rambles I am continually delighted at this time of year with the beautiful blooms and perfume of purple lilac in people’s gardens. I am reminded of the practice, many decades ago, of bringing lilac into school for the May altar and singing the May hymn, “bring flowers of the rarest, bring flowers of the fairest”.

However, I am disappointed that there seems to be very little white lilac on view. Has white lilac become a “flower of the rarest”? – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.