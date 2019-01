Sir, – In rural Ireland we force pedestrians to share roads with motor vehicles yet the best the State can do, via its Road Safety Authority, is to chastise people for not wearing hi-vis vests? We need segregated pathways to protect vulnerable road users, as is the norm across continental Europe. “Be Safe Be Seen” is nothing more than a hand-wringing exercise. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN RYAN,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 3.