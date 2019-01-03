Brighter pedestrians

Sir, – The Road Safety Authority and the Minister for Transport deserve our congratulations in that the number of persons killed on our roads continues to decline year on year.

However, the fact that there is an increase of 32 per cent in pedestrian deaths in 2018 over 2017 should be a cause for concern. This figure could be reduced if it were made an offence to walk on unlit roads in the dark without wearing reflective gear.

It is mandatory for construction workers to wear high-visibility jackets on building sites. Surely a similar rule could be applied to pedestrians. – Yours, etc,

JJ MURPHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.