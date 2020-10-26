Bridge too far?

Sir, – Your correspondents seem frantic at the closure of their golf clubs (Letters, October 24th).

Please also spare a thought for us bridge players. Bridge in lockdown is hard to take.

True, we can play online but that will never replace the real thing, which involves a hair-do, a sparkly top, a visit to the nail bar, not to mention the assiduous gathering of chat and a little bit of gossip. Nphet should show some heart for our clubs, call a spade a spade and watch our diamonds sparkle! – Yours, etc,

VAL FITZPATRICK,

Dublin 5.