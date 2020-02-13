Brian Friel and civic engagement

Sir, – What makes a writer like Anne Enright (Books, February 8th) take a swipe at another writer, Brian Friel, and say that he “didn’t have a huge amount of civic engagement”?

Brian took part in nearly all of the civil rights marches from October 5th, 1968, until Magilligan Strand, Bloody Sunday and Newry. He was a playwright. After that he wrote The Freedom of the City and Volunteers.

In 1980 he cofounded the Field Day Theatre Company with Stephen Rae. After that he wrote Translations, Making History and The Home Place. – Yours, etc,

ANNE FRIEL,

Lifford,

Co Donegal.