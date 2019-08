Sir, – John O’Hagan is of the opinion that for Britain to trade after Brexit, there will need to be agreed rules of the “game” (“Ireland must fight myths about the EU in Britain”, Opinion & Analysis, August 19th).

Before Brexit, however, it would appear that the rules of diplomacy in adhering to a withdrawal agreement, agreed to and signed by all 27 member countries of the EU, can be completely ignored. – Yours, etc,

PETER

LYNCH,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.