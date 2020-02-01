Brexit – the long and winding road

Sir, – Brexit, are you away out the door? I think you’re a bit unsteady on your feet there. Mind how you go, but stop singing, will you, and for goodness sake don’t forget to take your belongings with you! – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – London has always had a certain magnetism, even greater than our own mighty capital. As it should, being our nearest world city. Yet as we look beyond Brexit, our gaze will surely leapfrog to Brussels, with whom our future will now more closely connect, as London sets course in another direction.

The untangling of some close and long-standing ties will be painful but Blighty made her decision and we wish her well. Geographically remote as we are, reinforcing our bridges and strengthening our ties with Europe will be fundamental to our continued development and success. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL WALSH,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.

Sir, – Trade deals are always important and are often interesting. Yet now that our nearest neighbour has actually withdrawn from the EU, would the media please call a moratorium on the “B” word – preferably for 40 or 50 years or until I’m dead? – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN,

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.