Brexit, the EU and fishing rights

Sir, – John Doherty explains that on leaving a club you relinquish rights and that on leaving the EU the UK takes sovereign rights over fishing waters and so the EU must ask permission to fish in these waters (Letters, November 18th). The other side of the coin is that the UK must ask permission to sell fish into the EU market it has left. As a large part of the catch of the UK fishermen is sold to the EU, negotiations are required or else the UK fishermen will have lots of fish and no customers. The biggest problem with Brexit is people seeing only their part of the picture and making decisions without looking at the whole picture. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DOYLE,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.