Brexit – that uncertain feeling

Sir, – Rosie Cargin thinks that in order to persuade voters in Northern Ireland to remain within the EU assurances should be given that the current UK fiscal transfers to Northern Ireland “would be replaced by compensatory financial guarantees from Europe” ( Letters , October 4th).

One wonders if she has asked herself where the EU will find the £10 billion per annum required, especially since that figure is roughly equivalent to the annual sum sent to it by London, money which will, presumably, soon cease to be paid. – Yours, etc,

CDC ARMSTRONG,

Belfast.

Sir, – David Gilbert (Letters, October 5th) mistakes Ireland’s wanting a good deal as Britain exits the EU for us wanting to prevent Britain from leaving.

Leave!

Strike a good deal and leave, for the love of (insert any PC term here)! – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS BRESLIN,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.

Sir, – A border is coming. I would think a European border is preferable to a British one for protection of peace, and the single market. – Yours, etc,

SEAMUS HEGARTY,

Carryduff ,

Belfast.

Sir, – The backstop can be eliminated by the creation of an all-Ireland custom zone limited to products originating within the zone, whether industrial or agricultural.

It would qualify as a frontier traffic area under Article XXIV of the GATT/WTO, eliminating the need for a Northern Irish border.

All it would need is support from both governments. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.