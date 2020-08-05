Brexit risks have not gone away

Sir, – Your Editorial (July 31st) is quite right – the risks of Brexit have not gone away.

Indeed, in just five months, border controls will commence between Ireland and the UK. And it isn’t just trade with the UK that will be affected. Landbridge freight, going to and from continental Europe, will also face increased border and customs procedures and delays. There is much preparation still to be done be Irish importers and exporters. Ensuring full compliance at customs will be challenging. The industry cannot ignore the importance of preparation. – Yours, etc,

TOM FERRIS,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.