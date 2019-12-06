Brexit redux

Sir, – Lord Justice Jackson (retired from the Court of Appeal of England and Wales) in a paper written in 2014 on the historical development and progression of construction law, noted: “In 409, after four centuries of subjection, Britain threw off the shackles of Roman law. Thereafter it was the other former provinces, in particular Gaul and Germany, which preserved the principles of Roman jurisprudence.”

Further in the paper, having set out the developments in several countries including Britain, he states: “It can be seen from the foregoing that Britain took about one and a half millennia to catch up with the legal principles which it roundly rejected in 409.” Can someone reassure us that Brexit won’t take that long to correct? – Yours, etc,

MEL O’REILLY,

Naas, Co Kildare.