Brexit – reading the tea leaves

Sir, – It is difficult to see anything clearly through the political sandstorm raging at present, but when calm resumes, the most likely results will be either a border down the Irish Sea, with Northern Ireland enjoying dual membership of the EU and the United Kingdom, or Northern Ireland entering into a new federal Ireland. – Yours, etc,

DOM HACKETT,

Shankill,

Dublin 18.

Sir, – Michael O’Sullivan tells us that “it is high time that Brexit produces at least one good news story” (“British ignorance about Northern Ireland has heavy economic cost”, Opinion & Analysis, October 2nd).

I am afraid that Brexit tears up agreements with European democracies and is just a declaration of economic war on the rest of the EU.

In addition, it drives a coach-and-four through the Belfast Agreement signed with this country and reimposes the Border on this island.

As such, notwithstanding Michael O’Sullivan’s wishes, Brexit is nothing but bad news for all concerned. – Yours, etc,

A LEAVY,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.