Brexit priorities

Sir, – John FitzGerald puts the cart before the horse when he writes that, “Brexit was conceived as a priority by English politicians” (Business Opinion, October 26th).

It was voters not politicians who made Brexit a priority.

Ukip won most seats in the 2014 elections for the European Parliament and gained nearly four million votes in the 2015 general election.

In the UK, politicians have to listen to the electorate.

In Ireland, the electorate have to listen to politicians – and vote again when they get it “wrong”.

There won’t be a second Brexit referendum. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.

A chara, – Stephen Collins (Opinion & Analysis, October 25th) is seeing red because the leaders of the blue party sound too green; but Brexit was never black and white, and the solution will almost certainly be grey. – Is mise,

LOMAN Ó LOINGSIGH,

Dublin 24.