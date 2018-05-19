Brexit postponed?

Sir, – It looks increasingly likely that the UK awaits a united Ireland to solve the Border problem so that it can leave the EU’s customs union. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN FLANAGAN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Ray Bassett (“Former Irish diplomat calls for backstop demand to be dropped”, News, May 17th) claims that the backstop arrangement on the Irish border is “not reality”, because “there is no British government that could agree to that”.

On the contrary, Theresa May herself committed the British government to this arrangement on December 8th last. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN SHAW,

North York,

Ontario,

Canada.