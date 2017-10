Sir, – Like many commentators, Noel Whelan (Opinion & Analysis, October 20th) compares Brexit to a divorce. However, Brexit is not a parting of two equals.

Approximately 12 per cent of the European Union’s population will be soon leaving us. Sadly, nearly half of those 12 per cent do not even want to leave. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN O’SULLIVAN,

Brussels.