Sir, – Stephen Collins (“Brexit no excuse for bashing the British”, November 29th) calls on us not to be so beastly to the British: “Sneering at the foolishness of the British people and taking pleasure at the political contortions required of British prime minister Theresa May and her ministers to make the best of a bad lot is not simply unneighbourly but potentially dangerous”.

Indeed. But isn’t a section of the English people intent on inflicting untold economic damage, not just on themselves but on all of the people living in these islands?

Stephen Collins may be too polite to inveigh against these people who are intent on dragging us all down with them, but I reserve the right to denounce them as mad, bad and dangerous to be tied to. – Yours, etc,

JUDE COLLINS,

Antrim.

Sir, – Perhaps Stephen Collins should have a quiet word with fellow Irish Times columnist Fintan O’Toole. – Yours, etc,

P BRANAGAN,

Dublin16.