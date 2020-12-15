Brexit negotiations go the distance

Sir, – European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen states she and Boris Johnson have agreed to “go the extra mile” in pursuit of a Brexit agreement. Let’s hope she doesn’t regret not sticking to the European metric system as opposed to the imperial measure, and suggesting an extra kilometre, for, as they say, “Give ’em an inch...” – Yours, etc,

PETER DECLAN

O’HALLORAN,

Belturbet, Co Cavan.

Sir, – Surely Ursula von der Leyen’s concession to go the extra mile rather than the extra kilometre must unquestionably put the deal within reach.

– Yours, etc,

OLAF SORENSEN,

Kinsale, Co Cork.

A chara, – Perhaps Ursula von der Leyen should be offering to go the extra 5/8 of the mile rather than the full mile considering we remain true Europeans. – Yours, etc,

JOHN SHEERAN,

Drogheda, Co Louth.

Sir, – More deadlines than a bad telephone exchange.

– Yours etc,

TOM MCCLELLAND,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – When planning their negotiation strategy with the EU, the British leaders must surely have relied on some well-thumbed, 19th-century colonial administrator’s handbook.

How else can one explain a declared intension to breach international law followed by a threatened deployment of gunboats in the course of pursuing a trade agreement? – Yours, etc,

JOHN S HOLMES,

Leenane, Co Galway.