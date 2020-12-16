Sir, – May I go a little further than your correspondent, Roger Flack (December 14th), and suggest to our President, Michael D Higgins, that Monsieur Michel Barnier be conferred with honorary Irish citizenship, whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

He is a man of immense patience and competence and such a superb example for our politicians and business leaders of how to conduct oneself in difficult circumstances. Oh that such professionalism and determination could be inculcated into all of our leaders! – Yours, etc,

BA TAPLEY,

Killiney, Co Dublin.