Brexit hypocrisy?

Sir, – I realise that Brexit has brought many contradictions and hypocrisies into focus, but the DUP’s rejection of any separate status for Northern Ireland, no matter what the consequences, surely takes the biscuit. Those worried about the impact on trade and the peace process must accept that the UK voted as one to leave the EU, we are told.

If only unionist leaders had followed this same logic 100 years ago and not demanded a special status for the north of the country, when both the Irish nation as a whole and the UK through its parliament supported home rule, we wouldn’t be stressing about a hard border on the island of Ireland now. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CLARKE,

Edinburgh.