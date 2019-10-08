Brexit fatigue
Sir, – I wonder if there is any possibility of a Brexit-free day? No mention of Brexit in newspapers, on radio or television. I suspect I am not the only person on this island who is fed up to the back teeth with this subject.
Whatever about a backstop, surely a full stop for one day is not asking too much. – Yours, etc,
Very Rev JOHN FA BOND,
Broughshane,
Co Antrim.
Sir, – My prediction for Brexit is that it will be similar to a divorce after a long marriage. Costs increases, there is a lot more hassle, and we bump into each other all the time, which irritates both parties as each blames the other, and the legal profession are the only winners. – Yours, etc,
SEAMUS HEGARTY,
Carryduff,
Belfast.