Sir, – In his defence of British democracy (August 9th), Robert Sullivan bemoans that Ireland was forced to vote twice on two EU referendums until it got the right result.

Voting is not compulsory in Ireland but on both occasions, clarifications were provided on the implications of the EU treaties in question, turnout went up, and there was a decisive result.

Perhaps there’s a lesson there for our British friends? – Yours, etc,

SÉAMUS WHITE,

Dublin 1.