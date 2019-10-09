Brexit – compare and contrast

Sir, – Dave Gilbert’s comparison of Brexit to Ireland leaving the United Kingdom is specious (Letters, October 5th).

Far from having laws and regulations imposed on it by a hostile foreign government, the UK was front and centre in the formulation and development of EU laws, rules and regulations for the last 40 years. Along with all the other sovereign nation members of the EU, the UK worked to develop a system which allowed fair and free trade across Europe, and aimed to improve the standard of living of all European citizens. The UK had the same powers of assent and veto as all other nations.

Why so many were persuaded under false pretences to throw away all that work is difficult to understand. – Yours, etc,

SR UÍ­LAIGHIN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – There is nothing about being a member of the EU that infringes on British independence. However, if it wants to leave that is fine, but please stop expecting all the other members to bend to accommodate Britain. – Yours, etc,

ANNE-MARIE LYONS,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.