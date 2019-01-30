Brexit – back to square one?

Sir, – Perhaps I might assist Fintan O’Toole in his understanding of why the DUP has aligned itself with the ultra-Brexiteers and the European Research Group in opposing the draft Brexit agreement with the EU, regardless of the threat to jobs in Northern Ireland and the wishes of the NI electorate, (“Why does DUP not care about Belfast jobs under threat?”, Opinion & Analysis, January, 29th).

In interviews with the British media last October, Arlene Foster made it quite clear that the DUP did not regard the Belfast Agreement as a “sacrosanct piece of legislation” and that the agreement could be changed to facilitate the UK leaving the EU. The reality, therefore, is that if the DUP is obliged to choose between making rational decisions about the economy of Northern Ireland or taking the opportunity to undermine the Belfast Agreement, it will choose the latter.

I am afraid that all semblance of prudent and responsible comment from the DUP disappeared in November, when, to widespread criticism, its spokesman on Brexit, Sammy Wilson, described the Brexit deal as a “punishment beating”. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN McDONALD,

Terenure,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – Throughout the backstop debacle, I have listened every morning to the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4. There have been various Irish politicians on the programme trying to explain the same thing over and over again. Without exception, each one showed a thorough knowledge of the subject. They spoke patiently, coherently and with great clarity. Top of the list for me was John Bruton. However, as my mother used to say, “There are none so blind as those who will not see”. – Yours, etc,

ITA McCORMACK,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Your editorial rightly says that, “Brexit . . . has encouraged nationalists of varied hues in the North to come together in support of a campaign for unification” (“Northern nationalism: the power of persuasion”, January 29th).

It’s also the case that Brexit has potentially given Scottish nationalism a huge boost.

It will be a truly historic irony if David Cameron’s ill-thought out, reckless plan to finally slay the European demon of the Conservative and Unionist Party with an “in/out” Brexit referendum leads eventually to a united Ireland, an independent Scotland and the break-up of the UK. – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – The problem may be that Europe wants a “Continental Brexit” while the British government are holding out for the “Full English”. – Yours, etc,

DEIRDRE CANTWELL,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.

Sir, – I would suggest that if concessions on the backstop are granted to Theresa May, and Europe reneges on its commitment to stand by Ireland, then Nigel Farage will have his dream come true as it will spell the end of the European Union. So much is at stake here. – Yours, etc,

DEREK SKELTON,

Basingstoke,

Hampshire,

UK.

Sir, – The two faces of Irish opinions are now showing.

We have the celebration of the first Dáil and the creation of an independent government separate from foreign control.

Then we have the adverse comments and anger about the UK seeking to create a similar position from what it sees as foreign control.

We knew there would be hardships following the decision but as a country accepted this as the cost of independence.

Somehow we seem to begrudge our neighbours what we Irish now hold dear. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Wirral, UK.