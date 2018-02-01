Brexit – another referendum?

Sir, – Your correspondent Martin Mansergh (January 31st) somehow considers a referendum result in which a majority concurred to be non-binding because of provincial differences.

That should be interesting if applied in Ireland.

Imagine using his stance in having all constituent parts of a nation agree, so that with any Irish referendum, if Connaught did not agree with Leinster, there could be no change.

The fact that a vote may not find favour with some people does not invalidate it, and the parameters were set out by government before the vote, and those parameters still stand. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BERGIN,

Oxton,

Wirral,

United Kingdom.