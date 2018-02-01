Brexit – another referendum?
Sir, – Your correspondent Martin Mansergh (January 31st) somehow considers a referendum result in which a majority concurred to be non-binding because of provincial differences.
That should be interesting if applied in Ireland.
Imagine using his stance in having all constituent parts of a nation agree, so that with any Irish referendum, if Connaught did not agree with Leinster, there could be no change.
The fact that a vote may not find favour with some people does not invalidate it, and the parameters were set out by government before the vote, and those parameters still stand. – Yours, etc,
JOHN BERGIN,
Oxton,
Wirral,
United Kingdom.