Brexit – another referendum?

Sir, – Writing as a Liberal Democrat MEP, Catherine Bearder claims that “The momentum for a referendum on the [Brexit] deal is growing” (Opinion & Analysis, January 26th) .

Bearing in mind the outcome of earlier referendums on Europe (the votes of the French and Dutch were ignored; the Danes and Irish were told to vote again), David Cameron made crystal clear what the purpose of the 2016 referendum was: “You, the British people, will decide. This is a huge decision for our country . . . And it will be the final decision . . . a once in a generation choice. An in or out referendum. When the British people speak, their voice will be respected, not ignored. If we vote to leave, then we will leave. There will not be . . . another referendum. I say to those who are thinking about voting to leave – think very carefully, because this choice cannot be undone”. No wriggle room there.

In their 2010 election manifesto, the Lib Dems called for a referendum on Britain’s EU membership. They got one. Now they want another one.

There won’t be another one. – Yours, etc,

DORA HENRY,

Stratford-upon-Avon,

Warwickshire, UK.

Sir,– Catherine Bearder, Liberal Democrat MEP for South East England, quotes Emmanuel Macron, on Brexit: “I do respect this vote, I do regret this vote, and I would love to welcome you again.”

She found his message really helpful for those, like her, trying to convince the British public to change its mind.

Ms Bearder does not quote what the French president said next: “The French people would probably vote to leave the EU if presented with a similar choice to the Brexit referendum”. How helpful did she find that? – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY

Vienna.

Sir, – The people of the UK deserve a chance to awake from the Brexit nightmare. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE JAY,

London.